Golf Club President, Aleem Hussain, wins LGC unique Club Tournament

Teeing off at the Lusignan Golf Course at just after 8:00am a set of golfers vied for top places in the day’s tournament, striving to let their early morning adrenalin earn them an edge. It seemed to have worked for the top three places were won by those who played then.

Just after midday the next round of golfers took to the Course – hindered briefly by rain but undaunted in their prospects for victory – and did well too; their scores were good, but not good enough to be in the top three.

Aleem Hussain, LGC President, indicated, “I had to keep focused because the competition in my group was fierce. Both Richard [who brought 3rd] and Haresh [who floundered at the last 3 holes] were neck to neck with me until close to the finish.”

At the end of the day the happy winners of the prized places were: 1st- Aleem Hussain 64/15; 2nd- (Club Vice President) Paton George 67/23 and 3rd- Richard Haniff 67/15.

Best Gross – Mike Mangal; and Nearest The Pin – (Grounds Superintendent) Mike Gayadin. Unprized places which would be significant for Points Allocation towards the new Annual Club Champion honour were taken by: 4thMike Gayadin 69/13; 5th Roy Cummings 69/13; 6th William Walker 69/9; 7th Mike Mangal70/8; 8th Fazil Haniff 72/14; 9th Haresh Tewari 72/18; and 10th Bridgelall Harry 73/16.

Vouchers were presented to the winners by daughter of Captain Chatterpaul Deo, Dr. Joaan Deo, herself an avid golfer and former twice Guyana Open female champion.