Girl, 17, set alight, spurned ex-boyfriend on the run

A teenage girl is now in the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Burns Care Unit after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Susana Culpeper, of Charity Essequibo Coast. She reportedly ended an abusive relationship with her ex-lover prior to the attack.

The suspect is 21-year old labourer of Charity. He has since been detained.

Reports indicate that following the break up, the young woman decided that she would spend the night with a friend.

Her ex-lover allegedly made his way to the friend’s property. He then doused the young woman with gasoline through an opened bedroom window, and set her alight.

The suspect was detained, but later escaped from the Charity Police Station under the pretext of using a washroom.

In the meantime, the young woman is at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Her friend is also being treated for minor burns.