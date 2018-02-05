Latest update February 5th, 2018 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Girl, 17, set alight, spurned ex-boyfriend on the run

Feb 05, 2018 News 0

 

A teenage girl is now in the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Burns Care Unit after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, on Saturday night.
The victim was identified as 17-year-old Susana Culpeper, of Charity Essequibo Coast. She reportedly ended an abusive relationship with her ex-lover prior to the attack.
The suspect is 21-year old labourer of Charity. He has since been detained.
Reports indicate that following the break up, the young woman decided that she would spend the night with a friend.
Her ex-lover allegedly made his way to the friend’s property. He then doused the young woman with gasoline through an opened bedroom window, and set her alight.

Susana Culpeper

The suspect was detained, but later escaped from the Charity Police Station under the pretext of using a washroom.
In the meantime, the young woman is at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Her friend is also being treated for minor burns.

More in this category

Sports

GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championships…69 year-old Cummings, White, Oudit, Taharally set new records

GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championships…69 year-old Cummings,...

Feb 05, 2018

White, Pluck, Bagla, Shewdas and Williams are Overall Standouts The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) ran off another successful Novices and Juniors Championships yesterday at the Cliff...
Read More
Eagles beat Patriots in epic Super Bowl LII

Eagles beat Patriots in epic Super Bowl LII

Feb 05, 2018

Regional Super50 Festival…Johnson, Paul give Jaguars exciting 16-run win despite Cornwall’s 2nd ton

Regional Super50 Festival…Johnson, Paul...

Feb 05, 2018

Milo Under-18 schools’ football tournament…Super Sunday produces 29 goals in three games yesterday

Milo Under-18 schools’ football...

Feb 05, 2018

Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal tourney underway

Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal tourney underway

Feb 05, 2018

2018 GCB/Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 tournament…Wins for Demerara and Berbice

2018 GCB/Dave West Indian Imports Under-15...

Feb 05, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]