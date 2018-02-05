GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championships…69 year-old Cummings, White, Oudit, Taharally set new records

White, Pluck, Bagla, Shewdas and Williams are Overall Standouts

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) ran off another successful Novices and Juniors Championships yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall where a number of records were set whilst new prospects came to the fore watched by a sizable crowd.

The elder statesman of the championships, 69-year old Noel Cummings of Buddy’s Gym who is also a bodybuilder and Trainer at Buddy’s Gym, competing in the 66kg Masters 4 category set a new National RAW Squat Record of 115kg along with new records in the Bench of 85kg, Deadlift of 140kg and RAW Total of 340kg.

Cummings is oldest competitor in Guyana in this sport and second oldest competitor overall for Guyana behind USA based Nairjanjan Singh who is 74 years old.

Other National Records were set by Runita White (Buddy’s Gym) in the Female Open RAW and Female Junior RAW 84+kg in the Deadlift of 175kg; Lisa Oudit (Buddy’s Gym) in the Female Open RAW 84kg Deadlift 142.5kg, Benchpress 61kg and Total of 328.5kg.

Nadina Taharally also of Buddy’s Gym contesting the Female Open Raw and Female Master 1 RAW 72kg set a new Squat record 123kg, Benchpress of 65.5kg, Deadlift of 157.5kg and Total of 346kg.

The Overall winners were Runita White (Female RAW Novice Overall and Female Equipped Novice Overall, Female Raw Junior Overall Winner), Timothy Bagla (Overall Male Novice Equipped) and Bjorn Williams (Overall Male Novice RAW).

Following are the overall results of yesterday’s championships:

Runita White, Female Junior RAW 84+kg 1st place

Runita White, Female Open Novice RAW 84+kg 1st place

Ede Tyrell, Female Open Novice RAW 72kg 1st Place. Ede Tyrell, Female Master 1 RAW 72kg 1st place: Squat 80kg, Bench 57.5kg, Deadlift 125kg, Total 262.5kg Wilks 373.709.

Junica Pluck, Female Equipped Open Novice, 63kg 1st Place.

Susan Rodrigues, Female Open RAW Novice, 57kg 1st Place: 57.5kg, Bench 30kg, Deadlift 75kg, Total 162.5kg, Wilks 198.039.

Overall Female Winners – Female RAW Novice Overall winner Runita White: Squat 145kg, Bench 62.5kg, Deadlift 175kg, Total of 383.5kg, Wilks 313.511.

Female Equipped Novice Overall Winner Junica Pluck: Squat 100kg, Bench 60kg, Deadlift 125kg, Total 285kg, wilks 314.041.

Female Raw Junior Overall Winner Runita White: Total 383.5, Wilks 316.646.

Overall Male Novice RAW Bjorn Williams: Total 622.5kg, Wilks 389.187.

Overall Male Novice Equipped: Timothy Bagla: Total 445kg, Wilks 383.412.

Novice Results Male 59kg Open Equipped: Keshawn Rahiman 1st place, Total 367.5, Wilks 335.417.

66kg Open RAW: Noel Cummings 1st Place, Total 340kg, Wilks 275.842; Rajiv Indarjeet 2nd place Total 340kg, Wilks 261.536.

66kg Open RAW: Timothy Romalho 1st place, Total 452.5kg, Wilks 365.937; Timothy Bagla 2nd Place, Total 445kg, Wilks 383.412.

74kg Open Equipped: Fawaz Rampertab 1st place, Total 515kg, Wilks 381.152.

74kg Open RAW: Shivdatt Hansrag 1st place, Total 432.5kg, Wilks 319.920; Christopher Sookdeo 2nd place, Total 410kg, Wilks 294.913.

83kg Open Equipped: Sherlock Rigby 1st Place, Total 447.5kg, Wilks 313.340.

83kg Open Raw: Matthew Maycock 1st Place, Total 440kg, Wilks 302.588.

105kg Open RAW: Bjorn Williams 1st Place, Total, 622.5kg, Wilks 389.187; Greg Stevens 2nd Place, Total 440kg, Wilks 271.480.

120kg Open Equipped: Ramzan Mohammed 1st Place, Total 532.5, Wilks 317.530.

Male Junior Championship – Overall Junior Equipped: Gumdra Shewdas, Total 502.5kg, Age Wilks 501.688.

Overall Junior RAW: Brandon Badal, Total 525kg, Age Wilks 374.417.

58kg Junior Equipped: Gumendra Shewdas 1st Place.

59kg Junior Equipped: Keshawn Rahiman 1st Place, Total 367.5kg, Age Wilks 335.417.

66kg Junior RAW: Rajiv Indarjeet 1st Place, Total 320kg, Age Wilks 264.151

66kg Junior Equipped – Timothy Romalho 1st Place: Total 452.5kg, Age Wilks 376.915.

74kg Junior Equipped: Fawaz Rampertab 1st Place: Total 515kg, Age Wilks 392.586.

83kg Sub-Junior RAW: Brandon Badal 1st Place: Total 525kg, Age Wilks 374.858.