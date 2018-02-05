Bartica Teachers benefit from STEM, Robotics training

STEM Guyana in association with the Ministry of Public Telecommunications recently embarked on a series of certification sessions for technology buffs or school leaders who are interested in starting technology clubs in their communities.

Twelve teachers from Bartica, Cuyuni Mazaruni Region Seven were among those who benefitted from the exercise.

The teachers along with four community stakeholders recently underwent a one-day training workshop in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Robotics.

According to information released to the press, the exercise is part of efforts to help residents of the community enhance their technological skills, which can assist in providing modern solutions to the challenges of transitioning Bartica in a modern town.

The training also saw participants from the Lusignan/Good Hope Learning Centre and The Deaf Association of Guyana, a collaborative effort between the Office of Climate Change (OCC), Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Telecommunications and the STEM Guyana, was facilitated by Founder of STEM Guyana, Karen Abrams and her daughter, Imah Abrams.

Project Manager of the Bartica Transitioning to National Energy Security Project, Mr. Gavin Bovell, noted that science and technology play a critical role in developing solutions to many common issues.

Taking this into context, he said that the OCC in June 2017 launched a US$650,000 pilot project, for the purpose of establishing a reliable point of reference for the existing state of energy use in Bartica.

The financing was received from the Government of Italy in support of the Model ‘Green’ Town, Bartica Project.

The data generated from this project will be used for future measurements and predictions for evidence-based decision-making and pursuance of projects and programmes.

One of the components of the five-component project focused on sensitisation and awareness among the populace. It is in this context, he said that the project was born, to not only raise awareness but also equip the residents, particularly students with the relevant skills to help find viable solutions.

“For the sensitisation, what we planned to do is to go into schools and have hands-on activities. So we thought it interesting and timely that the STEM Guyana team was here in Guyana already and so we decided to collaborate to sponsor sixteen persons to be trained so that they can go back into their communities and schools and train students.”

“We believe that this is important because the kids can go back into their communities and come up with solutions using the applied skills that they would have received that they can come up with their own solutions,” he said.

The pilot project, under which today’s workshop falls, is divided into two phases. In phase one, which is currently being implemented over a period of 12 months, energy audits and public awareness exercises are being completed, along with the establishment of an energy data management centre. To the degree possible, some small-scale demonstrations have also commenced. In phase two the information gathered will be used for the scale up of projects.

Mrs. Abrams said STEM Guyana is pleased to be a part of the project. She noted that if Guyana is to fast track its development and compete globally, it is important that citizens be exposed to such programmes so that they can formulate solutions to solve issues ranging from the environment to agriculture to health care.