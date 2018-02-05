Bandit guns down money changer

– victim shot in head during struggle with robber

A gunman in a red hooded sweater shot money changer Shawn Nurse dead at around 10.00 hrs yesterday in front of shocked friends and passersby in the popular business area called America Street.

Nurse, known as ‘Fabulous,’ of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot in the left side of the face during a struggle with the gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

The father of three died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

Police have reportedly identified Nurse’s killer, but were still to apprehend him up to late yesterday.

According to police, Nurse was shot to the left cheek just below the eye by an identifiable male dressed in a red hoodie and brown three-quarter pants who then escaped on foot via Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street.

Police ranks from the scene of crime unit processed the area and the body.

A single gunshot wound was seen to the left cheek just below the slain man’s eye, while a 9mm spent shell was recovered at the scene.

An eyewitness said he and Nurse were sitting at the corner of America Street and Avenue of Republic where the victim would normally ply his trade.

He and Nurse were conversing, but the friend then got up to get something to eat.

“When I was returning with the food I saw a young man approach him from the northern direction and before I reach closer to him I saw him and the youth scuffling after he (the gunman) was trying to pull the money from his (Nurse’s) hand. After about a minute I see the youth pull out a gun from his waist and shoot him and run down the street.”

An uncle of the slain moneychanger said that he was conducting business not far from where his nephew was shot.

The uncle said at the time of the shooting he was conversing on the telephone with a friend when he heard his nephew call out for him.

“Soon as I turned around I saw my nephew in a scuffle with a young man and by the time I run over to rescue my nephew I saw the man pull out a gun from his waist and shoot him in the face.”

Another money changer who arrived at the scene shortly after said that Nurse, had been conducting business in the area for some ten years. He was robbed five times last year.

He said that last October, two men on a motorcycle robbed the moneychanger, but the matter was not reported because Nurse recognised one of the robbers, who returned some of the stolen money.

Monica Nurse, the slain man’s mother told Kaieteur News that she was at home when a friend told her that her son had been shot.

The distraught woman was then accompanied by her friend to America Street where she saw her son lying on the ground with blood gushing from his face.

“Is only October he got robbed by two guys on a bike and one of the guy’s family give him back part of the money because they didn’t want police story.”

Mrs. Nurse said that she last saw her son alive on Saturday evening when he visited her for dinner. The body is currently at the Lykens’ Funeral Parlour pending an autopsy.

The killing come in the wake of an alarming 32 gun related robberies in the past 35 days (see other story on P. 19).