2018 GCB/Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 tournament…Wins for Demerara and Berbice

The 2018 GCB/Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 tournament commenced yesterday with President X1 winning the toss opting to take first strike. Opening batsman, Bhedesh Persaud scored 13, while Alvin Mohabir and Tulesh Shivrattan contributed with 17 and 15 runs each; while the rest of the batting line up was sent back to the pavilion without adding much to the score. Bowling for Berbice, Jonathon Persaud and Jeremy Sandia took 4 for 21 and 10 runs respectively. Isia Thorne also picked up 1 for 35 as President X1 managed 68 all out in 20.5 overs.

In photo: (from left) Competitions Committee Chairman of the GCB, Mr. Colin Europe and Man of the Match (Demerara), Chandrapaul Ramraj.

Berbice, in reply, took control of the scoreboard as opening batsman, Mahendra Gopilall and Rampertab Ramnauth added 35 and 10 runs to the scoreboard, while Vettorie Latchman and Tomani Caesar were not out on 6 and 5 runs as Berbice won by 8 wickets.
Over at Lusignan, Essequibo won the toss and elected to bat but struggled in their batting innings after being bowled out for 45 runs in 19.2 overs of their allotted 50 overs. Chandrapaul Ramraj was the most instrumental bowler, grabbing 4 for 6 off the innings, while Taddius Lovell, Alex Ali and Romel Datterdeen took 2 wickets each for 19, 13 and 7 runs respectively.
In Reply, Demerara attained their target in just 6.2 overs scoring 51 for 1 with Romel Datterdeen hitting a massive six to lead Demerara to victory being not out on 7, while Captain Mavindra Dindyal top scored with 14 not out as Demerara won by 9 wickets.
At the end of round one, Jeremy Sandia from Demerara and Chandrapaul Ramraj from Berbice teams were awarded with the Man of the match titles.
In the second round of matches tomorrow Berbice take on Demerara at Everest and Essequibo face President X1 at Tuschen. Matches are scheduled to commence from 09 00 hours.

