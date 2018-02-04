West Dem smash-up leaves mom dead, eight injured

A two-vehicle smash up which occurred on the La Parfaite Harmonie Access Road, West Bank Demerara, (WBD) around 6:30 am yesterday resulted in the death of Alana Ramsarran, a young mother of one.

Information reaching this newspaper indicated that Ramsaran, known as Alana Da Silva, 27, of 269 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, (EBD) was the sole occupant of motorcar PWW 972 which became involved in the accident.

The motorcar driven by Ramsaran is said to have been proceeding east along the public road in the vicinity of Schoonard, WBD while minibus BTT3118, was heading in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

The car skidded off the side of the road while the minibus turned turtle as a result of the impact. Passengers were pulled from the mangled minibus and rushed to the hospital.

The minibus driven by, Ramkumar Persaud, 42, of 3909 Westminster, WBD was transporting passengers.

Eight persons from the minibus are said to have suffered serious injuries. The injured persons have been identified as Roneta Paul,36 of 267 Retch-door-zee,WBD; Fizan Mohammed,50 and his son Safraz Mohammed ,24, of 172 Retch-door-zee; Anita Mohan,32, of 72 Retch-door-zee; Alvin Edmond,59 and his wife Rhonda Edmond of 206 Schoonard ,WBD; Leon LaRose,30, of 206 Onderneeming, WBD, and Alisha Allicock, 28 of 167 Onderneeming ,WBD.

They were all rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, (WDRH). Some of passengers were subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for further treatment.

Ramsarran, however is said to have died at the scene of the accident. She was pronounced dead on arrival of WDRH.

Distraught relatives of the young woman related that she had planned on travelling to her hometown in Lethem to transact business.

The woman and her reputed husband, Suresh Ramanan are said to have operated a bus service from Georgetown to Lethem via Carly’s Bus Service.

The man told that this newspaper that he last spoke to his wife on Friday evening; they had made arrangements to travel to Brazil to purchase materials to finish her home which is under construction at Schoonard.

The dead woman‘s father, Paul Ramsaran, related that his daughter moved to Georgetown a few years ago.

“She grew up in Lethem and Brazil and was fluent in both English and Portuguese because she was schooled in Bon Fin.”

Mr. Ramsaran said that he had travelled to Georgetown where he met with his daughter one week prior to her death.

He said that she told him of her plans to return to Lethem to purchase some materials to finish her home.

“She was always very positive and a mother to her eight year old daughter, Natalia,” the aggrieved man told Kaieteur News.