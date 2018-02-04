Latest update February 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

‘The real test will be against Hurricanes’- Coach Crandon

Feb 04, 2018 Sports 0

By Sean Devers in Antigua

Guyana Jaguars sit level on nine points with Leewards Hurricanes going into today’s Regional Super50 Festival at the Coolidge ground with two wins from two matches with the host having a slightly superior net run rate.
Jaguars’ Head Coach Esuan Crandon feels that today’s game will be their toughest match so far.
“The two games we played would’ve tested us to a certain extent. I still believe the real test is going to be versus Hurricanes and Scorpions… we have got to lift our game and minimise on unnecessary mistakes,” the former Guyana fast bowler said.
The 36-year-old Berbician says the bowling unit have done a very good job thus far to restrict the opposition to less than two hundred runs in each innings.
“Bishoo and Permaul were outstanding with the ball doing most of the damage. Our quicks were able to strike early and put pressure on the middle order,” continued Crandon.
Crandon is however not pleased with overall work of the bowlers.
“I wasn’t particularly happy with the way we bowled in the back end of the innings. We have got to be more specific and clear about our execution to each batter,” added the pacer.
“It’s always been a concern to us when we allow the lower order to frustrate us but it’s a work in progress. I think we have to find ways to finish the job and not prolong the game… we will definitely be aggressive and try and bowl enough wicket taking deliveries,” said Crandon.
Looking at their next game today, he said he expects a tough contest but was confident that if the Jaguars bat well they could come on top and remain in the only unbeaten team in Group ‘B’ of the tournament.
“Yes we’re anticipating a very competitive game against the Hurricanes …they have gotten off to a very good start. We will discuss their individual players and plan for them.
The ground is small and both teams will be looking to capitalise on that,” stated Crandon at yesterday’s practice session at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium.
Crandon said he expects tremendous support from the Jaguars fans since he knows that thousands of Guyanese reside on this 108-Sq Mile Island.
“It’s Sunday and it’s a Day/Night game and it should be a good contest since there are very good players on both sides so come out in yours numbers and support us like you usually do for 50 and 20 overs cricket,” concluded Crandon, who played in the Standford T20 tournament at this very ground.
This game will have live Radio Commentary and will be streamed live on cricketwestindes.org from 14:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

Ogle pays Govt. US $6 per acre but rents to operators for over US$6000

Ogle pays Govt. US $6 per acre but rents to operators for over

Feb 04, 2018

“Ogle Airport Inc (OAI) is making a kill using a state asset—441 acres of land. This is a state asset that they have been handed to operate. But how can they be allowed to charge us a rate 1000...
Read More
Former player and national TT coach Clement Harper dies in the USA

Former player and national TT coach Clement...

Feb 04, 2018

Bridgestone Tyre distributor looks to aid driving experience

Bridgestone Tyre distributor looks to aid driving...

Feb 04, 2018

Elite league clubs boost squads as transfer window closes

Elite league clubs boost squads as transfer...

Feb 04, 2018

Major prizes for fans at Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee “Triple Crown” C/ships

Major prizes for fans at Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred...

Feb 04, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA James’ hat-trick leads Herstelling past Swan Warriors, Friendship win as Grove stay at top

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA...

Feb 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]