‘The real test will be against Hurricanes’- Coach Crandon

By Sean Devers in Antigua

Guyana Jaguars sit level on nine points with Leewards Hurricanes going into today’s Regional Super50 Festival at the Coolidge ground with two wins from two matches with the host having a slightly superior net run rate.

Jaguars’ Head Coach Esuan Crandon feels that today’s game will be their toughest match so far.

“The two games we played would’ve tested us to a certain extent. I still believe the real test is going to be versus Hurricanes and Scorpions… we have got to lift our game and minimise on unnecessary mistakes,” the former Guyana fast bowler said.

The 36-year-old Berbician says the bowling unit have done a very good job thus far to restrict the opposition to less than two hundred runs in each innings.

“Bishoo and Permaul were outstanding with the ball doing most of the damage. Our quicks were able to strike early and put pressure on the middle order,” continued Crandon.

Crandon is however not pleased with overall work of the bowlers.

“I wasn’t particularly happy with the way we bowled in the back end of the innings. We have got to be more specific and clear about our execution to each batter,” added the pacer.

“It’s always been a concern to us when we allow the lower order to frustrate us but it’s a work in progress. I think we have to find ways to finish the job and not prolong the game… we will definitely be aggressive and try and bowl enough wicket taking deliveries,” said Crandon.

Looking at their next game today, he said he expects a tough contest but was confident that if the Jaguars bat well they could come on top and remain in the only unbeaten team in Group ‘B’ of the tournament.

“Yes we’re anticipating a very competitive game against the Hurricanes …they have gotten off to a very good start. We will discuss their individual players and plan for them.

The ground is small and both teams will be looking to capitalise on that,” stated Crandon at yesterday’s practice session at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium.

Crandon said he expects tremendous support from the Jaguars fans since he knows that thousands of Guyanese reside on this 108-Sq Mile Island.

“It’s Sunday and it’s a Day/Night game and it should be a good contest since there are very good players on both sides so come out in yours numbers and support us like you usually do for 50 and 20 overs cricket,” concluded Crandon, who played in the Standford T20 tournament at this very ground.

This game will have live Radio Commentary and will be streamed live on cricketwestindes.org from 14:00hrs.