Pole dancing in traffic!

The drivers of these two cars appeared to have made prior plans to meet at this utility pole at the junction of Camp Street and North Road yesterday. One vehicle was heading north along Camp Street and the other west along North Road when the collision occurred. Both veered off the road and crashed into an electricity pole.

Not even the traffic light at the corner could have prevented them from meeting. Luckily, the occupants of both vehicles walked away without serious injuries.