Oil contract robbing Guyanese of dem dreams

Dem boys seh

Everybody’s dream is to have a good life. It mean having a roof over you head, food in you pot and somewhere comfortable to lie down. And most importantly yuh mustn’t become a beggar.

De odda day plenty people been in de begging line now dem people seh dem coming out dat line because dem hear dat Guyana got real wealth. Some of dem seh ‘Thank God fuh Exxon’ but dem boys seh ‘Kick Exxon if dem don’t change de lopsided oil contract.’

De contract is de wuss de world ever see. De contract got nuff greed dat people want to know which shithole sign it.

Imagine you rent a house to Soulja Bai in Berbice. If he or de wife Sandra Gyal pelt de Neighbour window, and bruck it up and de people guh to court.

You de landlord got to pay fuh dem tek lawyer and when dem get judgement yuh got to pay de neighbour.

Now tell us which Landlord gun agree to dat, eh? Only Minister Trotman.

If there is an oil spill and if it mek a mess of de region, Guyana, yes, you and me have to pay the lawyer fees plus all the cost to fix back the people country.

Is a smart MOFO sign de contract.

Dem boys seh, if yuh think dat one bad, hear dis. Guyana getting a share on every barrel dat Exxon pump up, but even Soulja Bai can’t go pun de rig to check how much oil pumping per day.

De contract wha de Harvard scholar sign seh if Soulja Bai want fuh guh visit de Rig, he have to write Exxon 7 days in advance, begging dem fuh leh he come see how much oil dem bringing up per day.

Who ever hear of such a shithole contract in which you gat to tell the man who have to share the pie with you when you coming?

Is like Granger own a large mining claim in Puruni. Alphonso approach him and seh Bai leh we wuk de land and we gun share the gold 50–50, half and half…

When Alphonso start and Granger seh he want come in fuh check, Alphonso seh you can’t come hay like dat. You got to give me seven days notice, in writing.

Everybody knows when you have such a deal, it is to avoid cockiness; and both party got to be on the dredge operation fuh see every pennyweight of the gold dat come up, if not yuh know what is going to happen.

Talk half and do the decent thing, Soulja Bai. Change dis thiefin contract!