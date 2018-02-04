Ogle pays Govt. US $6 per acre but rents to operators for over US$6000

“Ogle Airport Inc (OAI) is making a kill using a state asset—441 acres of land. This is a state asset that they have been handed to operate. But how can they be allowed to charge us a rate 1000 times more that what they are paying to the government?”

That is the concern of an aviation operative who spoke to Kaieteur News on the grounds of anonymity.

Ogle is now paying the Government of Guyana US$6 per acre a year, but demands US$6098 from the subleases in years 2016 and 2017. From this year, subleases will have to pay US$6104 per acre, until 2020.

OAI has already signalled intention to further raise the fee to US$7,405 per acre. This will take effect from 2021 to 2023.

Operators are complaining about the fee and are calling it “advantage.”

Aviation operators have been complaining about several issues at Eugene F. Correia International Airport. Kaieteur News understands that several letters have been written to Ministers of the present and past government. The fee issue was highlighted in a letter sent to Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson. However, the issue is yet to be addressed.

When some of the issues affecting large and small operators and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport were put to officials of OAI, they said that they asked Minister Patterson to set up an airport review committee but he never did.

The issues remain unaddressed.

OAI is a private company that operates the Eugene F Correia International Airport. It was given a lease for 25 years in 2001.