Milo schools’ under-18 football tournament… Ann’s Grove Secondary highlight match day three

Yesterday at the Ministry of the Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament resumed with action in match day number three. Three matches were scheduled to be played and Ann’s Grove Secondary got the ball rolling with a commanding 4-0 victory over Dolphin Secondary.

Bishops’ High School were then deadlocked in a 0-0 stalemate with Pure Masters, while Lodge Secondary were gifted a walkover from Queen’s College.

Played under the theme: “There is no excuse for violence”, which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health. The lads from the East Coast took some time before their scored the first of their four goals during the trashing of city institution, Dolphin.

Ann’s Grove’s Kenaz De Camb netted on the stroke of halftime to break the deadlock. Seven minutes after the break, Romario London scored, and then Ingram Rahaman tripled the East Coast boys’ lead four minutes later in the 56th before Carlos Cole wrapped the proceedings up in the 67th.

Matches continue today from 12:00hrs at the same venue with three more matches. In the first match today, Annandale Secondary will match skills with Friendship Secondary. Meanwhile, the second game which begins at 13:30hrs will feature a mouthwatering contest between Christianburg Secondary and Vergenogen Secondary.

The final game of the day which begins at 15:00hrs will be played between last year’s tournament runners-up, Morgan Learning Center and School of the Nations.