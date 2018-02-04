Major prizes for fans at Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee “Triple Crown” C/ships

Racing fans and turfites will be licking their lips at the exciting contests fixed for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee first Triple Crown horseracing championships which will see over $20million in cash prizes up for grabs in the three-day event.

Coordinator Junior Mohamed disclosed that as is customary with their events, many giveaways will be on offer for fans. Lucky patrons will get the chance to be involved in a raffle which offers very attractive prizes with the winner of the main prize driving away with a 2011 Nissan Tida sedan car. The other prizes on offer are a 125 motor cycle, Samsung 40″ Smart TV, 2-samsaung cell phones, a stove, microwave and a Refrigerator.

Raffle tickets are being sold throughout Guyana and can be purchased from Soesdyke Junction, Eccles at the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales location, 92 Smyth Street Georgetown at the Jumbo Jet location, Croal Street Georgetown at the BM Soat Auto Sales, Chester Fried Chicken in West Berbice and Bush Lot Village West Berbice at the two Jumbo Jet Auto Sales locations, Punai’s Pharamacy at Rose Hall Town, The Arabian Nights Sports Bar, #22 Village Hopetown West Berbice and the Discount Store on Regent Street.

Any information on the event including registration can be sourced by contacting:

Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063/608-9063/232-0633; Alan Podmore: 232-9115/ 619-1909 and Nikita Ross: 662-4668.

The “Triple Crown” championship which is the first of its kind to grace the shores of Guyana will be competed on three separate race days at two different venues. The first race day is slated for February 18th at the Rising Sun Turf Club followed by the second race day at March 4th at the same Arima Park, West Coast Berbice, racetrack.

The third and final showdown will be on Easter Sunday at the Port Mourant Turf Club in Corentyne Berbice.

Both meets at the Rising Sun Turf Club will have the following 1st place cash prizes in the respective classes: C-Class and Lower – $1 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $400,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $350,000, H1 and Lower – $300,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$230,000 and L & Lower – $200,0000.

Meanwhile, the final leg in Corentyne will have the slightly bigger 1st prizes which are as follows: C-Class and Lower – $1.2 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $500,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $400,000, H1 and Lower – $350,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$200,000 and L & Lower – $150,0000.

There will be bonuses for any horse that win all three of their races in the Triple Crown event with a maximum bonus payout amounting to $500,000. According to the organisers of the event, horses will not be promoted nor demoted for any events in their classes as to give them the opportunity to win the bonus and to be hailed the “Triple Crown” champion in their class.

The three-leg championship will be competed under the rules of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee. According to the organisers, a deposit of 50% of the total entry fee must be submitted on or before February 11th with the balance to be paid in full on or before the race day.

In order to win the “Triple Crown” bonus, a deposit of $5,000 for each of the three races must be paid on or before February 11th.