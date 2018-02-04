Latest update February 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

KMTC Phagwah meet set for March 18

Feb 04, 2018 Sports 0

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club will be hosting its annual Phagwah Race meet on March 18 at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.
The main event listed on the card is the E and Lower for 7 furlongs and fetch a top prize of $700,000 with the runner up taking home $350,000; fourth place will pocket $175,000 and fourth place $88,000.
Other races carded are the L-non winners (5 furs) for a winning purse of $120,000, I and J and lower (6 furs) in which the winner will receive $200,000, L Open (5 furs) for $150,000 winning prize, H and lower w/a (7 furs) for $300,000 winning purse and K and lower (6 furs) which will see the winner taking home $160,000.
The races will be held under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and entries will be closed on March 11; no late entries will be accepted.
Registration can be done through Ivan Dipnarine on 331-0316, Cecil Kennard 623-7609, 225-4818, Fazal Habibulla 657 7010, Dennis Deroop on 640-6396 or Campton Sancho on 602 1567.

