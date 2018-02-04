GUMDAC Badminton Tournament 2018 underway at National Gymnasium

The GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament opened on Friday last at the National Gymnasium. The tournament is running for the fifth year and is sponsored by Mr. Darrell Carpenay, Managing Director of GUMDAC.

The Events being played are Open Men & Ladies Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

This tournament opens the first Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) Local Event for the Year 2018.

The Matches played on the opening Night were as Follows:

OPEN MEN DOUBLES ROUND 1:

Nicholas Bullen & Veerendra Bhagwandin defeated Sekher Mallampati & Isaac Mallampati: 21-11, 21-14

OPEN MEN DOUBLES QUARTER-FINALS:

Open Top Players Jonathan Mangra & Ronald Chang Yuen defeated the Under-13 Champions Matthew Beharry & Vikash Mootoo: 21-8, 21-8. These two brave young players were fareless playing against the Seniors.

Veteran William Holder & Haymant Ramdhani defeated Akili Haynes & Russin Based Chet Bowling in an exciting three setter: 21-16, 18-21, 16-21

Ernesto Choo-A-Fat & Javid Rahaman defeated Nicholas Bullen & Veerendra Bhagwandin: 21-11, 21-15

Darrell Carpenay & Marlon Chung defeated Gokarn Ramdhani & Dr. Nicholas Waldron: 21-9, 21-16

OPEN MEN DOUBLES SEMI-FINALS:

Darrell Carpeny & Marlon Chung defeated Ernesto Choo-A-Fat & Javid Rahaman: 24-22, 21-8

OPEN LADIES DOUBLES ROUND ROBIN:

Priyanna Ramdhani & Shivannie Persaud defeated Jayde DaSilva & Deandrea Assing: 21-4, 21-6

Ayanna Wickham-Watson & Emelia Ramdhani defeated Jayde DaSilva & Deandrea Assing: 21-6, 21-2

OPEN LADIES DOUBLES FINALS:

Priyanna Ramdhani & Shivannie Persaud defeated Ayanna Wickham-Watson & Emelia Ramdhani: 21-15, 21-15

The Tournament continued yesterday with play-offs in the Men Doubles Finals & Third Place and the Mixed Doubles Events.

The presentation will be done at the end of all the remaining finals.