GUMDAC Badminton Tournament 2018 underway at National Gymnasium

Latest update February 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
The GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament opened on Friday last at the National Gymnasium. The tournament is running for the fifth year and is sponsored by Mr. Darrell Carpenay, Managing Director of GUMDAC.
The Events being played are Open Men & Ladies Doubles and Mixed Doubles.
This tournament opens the first Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) Local Event for the Year 2018.
The Matches played on the opening Night were as Follows:
OPEN MEN DOUBLES ROUND 1:
Nicholas Bullen & Veerendra Bhagwandin defeated Sekher Mallampati & Isaac Mallampati: 21-11, 21-14
OPEN MEN DOUBLES QUARTER-FINALS:
Open Top Players Jonathan Mangra & Ronald Chang Yuen defeated the Under-13 Champions Matthew Beharry & Vikash Mootoo: 21-8, 21-8. These two brave young players were fareless playing against the Seniors.
Veteran William Holder & Haymant Ramdhani defeated Akili Haynes & Russin Based Chet Bowling in an exciting three setter: 21-16, 18-21, 16-21
Ernesto Choo-A-Fat & Javid Rahaman defeated Nicholas Bullen & Veerendra Bhagwandin: 21-11, 21-15
Darrell Carpenay & Marlon Chung defeated Gokarn Ramdhani & Dr. Nicholas Waldron: 21-9, 21-16
OPEN MEN DOUBLES SEMI-FINALS:
Darrell Carpeny & Marlon Chung defeated Ernesto Choo-A-Fat & Javid Rahaman: 24-22, 21-8
OPEN LADIES DOUBLES ROUND ROBIN:
Priyanna Ramdhani & Shivannie Persaud defeated Jayde DaSilva & Deandrea Assing: 21-4, 21-6
Ayanna Wickham-Watson & Emelia Ramdhani defeated Jayde DaSilva & Deandrea Assing: 21-6, 21-2
OPEN LADIES DOUBLES FINALS:
Priyanna Ramdhani & Shivannie Persaud defeated Ayanna Wickham-Watson & Emelia Ramdhani: 21-15, 21-15
The Tournament continued yesterday with play-offs in the Men Doubles Finals & Third Place and the Mixed Doubles Events.
The presentation will be done at the end of all the remaining finals.
Feb 04, 2018“Ogle Airport Inc (OAI) is making a kill using a state asset—441 acres of land. This is a state asset that they have been handed to operate. But how can they be allowed to charge us a rate 1000...
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 04, 2018
One morning in the last week, as I was walking on the seawall with my dog, policeman Roy Profit, of the TSU office, drove... more
PALM BEACH, Fla (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday that a controversial memo attacking federal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The decision by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to refer the 51-year old contention between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]