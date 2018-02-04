Former player and national TT coach Clement Harper dies in the USA

Clement Demonfort Harper, a decorated former player and national table tennis coach passed away at the age of 85 years last week in USA. Harper was born in the ancient county of Berbice but lived most of his life in the City of Georgetown where he worked at Swan Laundry & Dry Cleaners in Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, as a Manager.

He was married to Mignan Harper nee Kirton for almost half a century (49 years 11 months).The former Guyanese table tennis talisman passed away on Monday at the Beth Israel Hospital, Brooklyn, New York, USA, peacefully.

Harper had migrated to the USA in 1982 and lived a productive life until his demise, according to the friends and relatives of the father of two women and grandfather of four young women, who are all based in the USA.

Harper had vast experience as a table tennis coach including being responsible for the Guyanese contingent to the AAA games in China, 1973. He was responsible for the development of former national players Mike Baptitse (also national coach), Horace Benjamin, Garth Isaacs, Bruce Edwards, Louis Armstrong, Mike Christophe and several others.

On the female side, he helped developed Denise Osman, Doreen Chowah, Barbara DeAbreau, and several others.

Funeral service of the late Clement Harper will be held at the New Hope Family Worship Centre at Livonia Avenue, Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday February 6th from 15:00hrs to 18:00hrs. The burial will take place the following day Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, New York.