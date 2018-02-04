Elite league clubs boost squads as transfer window closes

-Clubs to receive monies owed

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite league is set to resume next week Sunday (February 11) and in a bid to heighten squads, some clubs have taken full advantage of the just concluded January transfer period.

After the completion of two rounds in the league last December, newcomers Den Amstel are top of the table with two wins, slightly ahead of Victoria Kings and Fruta Conquerors that have also won both their games, on goal difference. Unlike the other clubs, the leaders Den Amstel were quick to bolster their squads early in the Transfer period with the acquisition of 17-year-old Keanu Lawrence, a wide attacking player from 2nd division West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) side, Young Achievers.

In addition, Den Amstel completed moves for, 21-year-old, central midfielder, Marvin Frank to go along with Guyana’s National under-20 duo of Chris Macey (central attacking midfielder) and Jurmaine Cumerbatch (goalkeeper). However, 30-year-old Golden Jaguar, Kester Jacobs was the club’s most important transfer.

Among the big moves by the Elite League clubs in the market include National Forward, Gregory “Jackie Chan” Richardson, arguably the best front man Guyana has produced, who has been acquired by Fruta Conquerors Football Club that finished second in last season’s elite league.

Former Alpha United FC captain, National midfielder Daniel Wilson has been acquired by newly promoted to the GFF League, Western Tigers FC. The Ruimveldt based club has also signed Quason McAulay, Anthony Sancho and Rafael Edwards.

Another significant acquisition is that of former Alpha United and national player, Dwight Peters. The 31-year-old forward has been snapped up by Ann’s Grove Football Club.

Meanwhile, Guyana Football Club’s (GFC) Nigerian duo of Benjamin Opara and Oparamateuche has completed moves to national club champions, the Guyana Defence Force football club.

According to a source out of the GFF, clubs are expected to receive monies owed before the Elite League, February 11th resumption.

Outside of the elite league, GFC, a mere second division club in the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), has made the biggest splashes in the transfer market. The club has acquired Golden Jaguar Vurlon Mills who will serve in both playing and coaching capacities.

Mills will be joined by the exciting Kelsey Benjamin that played for the Jaguars in their historic international friendly against Indonesia in Asia along with Ralph Parris who has been loaned from Trinidad and Tobago Pro-league side Morvant Caledonia.