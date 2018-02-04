Cyclist, 69, struck dead while returning from market

Latest update February 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
Another road fatality has been added to the statistics for the year 2018. A speeding car reportedly slammed into a pedal cyclist and father of ten along the Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.
The dead man has since been identified as 69-year-old Winston Williams of Lot 5 A Campbell Street, Williamsburg Village. He was at the time returning home from the Saturday market at Port Mourant, on his bicycle along the public road when he was struck.
The driver of the car bearing licence plate HC 3825 is a resident of South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown and has since been arrested and placed in police custody. He was reportedly speeding at the time of the accident.
Eyewitness, Subhnauth Dickram, aka ‘Terry’, stated that he was on his culvert a few metres away from where the accident took place.
“I was brushing my teeth on the culvert and ah hear (squealing brakes) and when I watch I saw something pitch up in the air and drop. When I watch is a red car that hit the person and he just go on the other side of the public road and he drive into the bus shed,” Dickram recounted.
He explained that after the impact, he rushed over to check on the injured man who was lying on the public road. He then recognised him to be his fellow villager whom he calls ‘Willo’.
“I saw ‘Willo’ lifeless body on the road”, he said. The eyewitness stated that upon a closer inspection of the pensioner’s body, he noticed what appeared to be a broken foot and arms. The driver of the hire car exited the vehicle along with his other passengers and did not attempt to render assistance.
“He and the passengers just come out the car. He did not come to offer help or nothing”, Dickram said.
According to Dickram, Williams was riding his bicycle heading in the same direction as the car.
The pensioner was described as a respectable man around the village who did part-time plumbing.
