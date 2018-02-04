Bridgestone Tyre distributor looks to aid driving experience

Ganesh Parts and General Store, authorised distributors of Bridgestone Tyres in Guyana has a vested interest in ensuring that all Guyanese travel safely to their destination and save money while doing so. This is apart from their involvement in outfitting motor racers with the necessary tyres during events.

Bridgestone is the world leader in tyre manufacturing and safety and will partner with Ganesh Parts over the next week in Guyana to help ensure that drivers get the best information about tyre quality, safety and fuel savings, especially in these tough economic times.

Mr. Ivan A. Salas, an expert on the subject is being flown in at Ganesh Parts expense and will work with several local representatives to carry out FREE testing and talk with owners of fleets, taxi and bus services and mining companies about how they can save thousands of dollars in tire replacement and fuel just by simply having the proper amount and type of air in their tires.

It is not just Ganesh Parts and Bridgestone who have been talking about this important matter, former US President Barak Obama spent many years stating that people can save as much as 3% of their annual fuel, tyre and vehicle maintenance costs just by having the proper amount of air in their tires.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit Ganesh Parts locations on Robb Street and High Street to get more information, get their tyres tested and receive a FREE gift (while supplies last), or visit their Facebook page @ Ganesh Parts & General Store. You can also call 226-2127 and a friendly Ganesh Parts representative will answer all your questions.