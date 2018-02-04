Berbice man gets 15 years for 2015 killing

Leone La Rose, called “Buju Banton”, 24, of Williamsburg, Corentyne, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail by Justice Sandil Kissoon in The Berbice High Court, New Amsterdam Berbice.

La Rose, who was on a charge of murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. The man was on trial for the murder of Sean Ricardo Pestano, 59, on March 22, 2015.

Pestano was reportedly killed following an altercation between him and the accused who claimed Pestano insulted him about his mother.

State Prosecutor Attorney-at-law, Tuanna Hardy presented the state’s case.

According to information, the men were celebrating with Pestano who was only released from prison a few days earlier. Pestano had served a three-year sentence on a narcotics charge.

After the men got into the argument, La Rose left and went home and returned with a cutlass. He first broadsided Pestano who fell. The man then inflicted chops on Pestano left leg around the knee area causing parts of knee cap to fall out. The suspect then fled the scene. Pestano was subsequently picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

La Rose had told investigators that it was not the first time that he was before the court. Information revealed that he was reportedly charged with a number of misdemeanours including wounding.

La Rose had also told authorities that he was a patient of the National Psychiatric Hospital at Fort Canje. During the Preliminary Inquiry it was ordered that La Rose undergo psychiatric evaluation.

A post mortem examination was conducted on the body of Pestano at the Port Mourant Hospital by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivikanand Bridgemohan. It revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to incise wounds on the left leg and thigh.

Time served will be deducted.