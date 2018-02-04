After one month… Police silent on whiskey smuggling allegation against colleague

Today is exactly one month since detectives completed their investigation into the alleged smuggling of Johnny Walker whiskey by former SWAT Commander, Deputy Superintendent, Motie Dookie, and sent the file off for legal advice.

Ranks are now waiting on the file before they proceed with the case. The file was passed to the Crime Chief, Paul Williams, before it was sent to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Legal advisor.

It is unclear why the file is taking so long, a source said. He said that similar matters usually take less than a week.

Kaieteur News understands that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) are also conducting investigations into the smuggling of more than 30 cases of whiskey.

Yesterday, calls were made to the Crime Chief; to Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan and to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine to find out the exact location of the file but no one answered.

Due to the lengthy period of the probe, many are worried that Dookie might walk free—again. During the Deputy Superintendent of Police tenure in the force, several matters were reportedly thrown under the carpet, including one where he created a fake certificate to enter a training programme.

At present, the former SWAT Commander is on his annual leave. On December 30, last, Dookie was reportedly travelling in a minibus with its driver when the vehicle was stopped at a roadblock at Whim, Corentyne.

Before a search was carried out on the minibus, Dookie reportedly identified himself to ranks and informed them that he had one case of whiskey in the vehicle. He claimed he was taking the whiskey for an Old Year’s Night party in the city.

However, the head of the police patrol opted to search the vehicle and found more than the solitary case Dookie declared. The former SWAT Commander and the driver were immediately placed under arrest. During the investigation, Dookie allegedly told ranks that knew nothing of the alcohol and had only begged the driver for a drop.

The driver subsequently admitted ownership of the whiskey.