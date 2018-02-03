Latest update February 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Vegetation on land earmarked for Exxon discoloured from natural causes – OAI

Feb 03, 2018 News 0

The discoloured trees in the area that has been earmarked for ExxonMobil in the area that has been earmarked for ExxonMobil

“I am not sure what the concern is, but if the concern is that the trees have been sprayed, be assured that they haven’t.”
This was the response given by one of the main investors in Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI), Michael Correia, when asked about the trees that have suddenly begun to die on the 10-acre plot of land earmarked for ExxonMobil.
OAI is the private sector company that controls the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.
The company has been in negotiations with ExxonMobil for the subleasing of 10 acres of prime land at the airport. OAI claims that it is still in discussion with ExxonMobil and is yet to sign any documents. However, ExxonMobil claims that it has signed, “An agreement with Ogle Airport Inc. expressing mutual interest in potentially sub-leasing approximately 10 acres of land for an extended period”.
What is very clear, however, is that the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission has not given OAI the go-ahead to sublease the land to ExxonMobil.
Nevertheless, the thick vegetation that once covered the 10-acre plot that was earmarked for ExxonMobil has started to diminish. A large portion of the area is no longer green.

A view of what the area looked like before the mysterious discoloration

Yesterday, Correia said that there has been no attempt, as yet, to get rid of the “overgrown vegetation.” He said that the vegetation seems to have become discoloured from natural causes. Also, Correia said that he has requested that OAI’s in-house environmental officer investigate the matter and report the cases to him. He posited that in any case, the vegetation will eventually have to be removed for development.
Whatever the reasons for the discolouration of the vegetation, it is only occurring on the land earmarked for the oil giant. Since last year ExxonMobil “expressed interest,” in land at Ogle.

More in this category

Sports

Untested India favourites as teams tussle for title

Untested India favourites as teams tussle for title

Feb 03, 2018

ESPNcricinfo – Big Picture You don’t need a New Zealand visa if you’re an Australian. There are also separate immigration queues at the airports for Australian passport holders....
Read More
Regional Super50 Festival 2 Hetmyer (103), Johnson (50*) fire as Jaguars roar to 8-wkt win over USA

Regional Super50 Festival 2 Hetmyer (103),...

Feb 03, 2018

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues today at MOE ground

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues...

Feb 03, 2018

Everest CC Masters register second win on tour to Suriname

Everest CC Masters register second win on tour to...

Feb 03, 2018

Gold for Money claim Seeram’s bar/Wiltshire dominoes title

Gold for Money claim Seeram’s bar/Wiltshire...

Feb 03, 2018

UCCA’s 2018 season began yesterday with Inter Primary School competition R and R Auto Rental Services of No 79 village Corentyne is the sponsor

UCCA’s 2018 season began yesterday with Inter...

Feb 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Let’s have a Zip code

    Dear Editor, With the rapid changes taking place in Guyana, it is very imperative for our postal system to have a Zone Improvement... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]