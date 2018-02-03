Vegetation on land earmarked for Exxon discoloured from natural causes – OAI

“I am not sure what the concern is, but if the concern is that the trees have been sprayed, be assured that they haven’t.”

This was the response given by one of the main investors in Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI), Michael Correia, when asked about the trees that have suddenly begun to die on the 10-acre plot of land earmarked for ExxonMobil.

OAI is the private sector company that controls the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

The company has been in negotiations with ExxonMobil for the subleasing of 10 acres of prime land at the airport. OAI claims that it is still in discussion with ExxonMobil and is yet to sign any documents. However, ExxonMobil claims that it has signed, “An agreement with Ogle Airport Inc. expressing mutual interest in potentially sub-leasing approximately 10 acres of land for an extended period”.

What is very clear, however, is that the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission has not given OAI the go-ahead to sublease the land to ExxonMobil.

Nevertheless, the thick vegetation that once covered the 10-acre plot that was earmarked for ExxonMobil has started to diminish. A large portion of the area is no longer green.

Yesterday, Correia said that there has been no attempt, as yet, to get rid of the “overgrown vegetation.” He said that the vegetation seems to have become discoloured from natural causes. Also, Correia said that he has requested that OAI’s in-house environmental officer investigate the matter and report the cases to him. He posited that in any case, the vegetation will eventually have to be removed for development.

Whatever the reasons for the discolouration of the vegetation, it is only occurring on the land earmarked for the oil giant. Since last year ExxonMobil “expressed interest,” in land at Ogle.