UCCA’s 2018 season began yesterday with Inter Primary School competition R and R Auto Rental Services of No 79 village Corentyne is the sponsor

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) began their 2018 cricket season yesterday with the commencement of the Davendra Ramgoolam, R and R Auto Rental Services Inter Primary School Softball Cricket Competition, for school in the Upper Corentyne area.

A total of 10 Primary Schools are down to participate in the competition which will be played on Fridays.

The schools have been divided into three groups or clusters, which is in keeping with the Ministry of Education arrangements for schools in the area. The schools down to participate are Crabwood Creek, Skeldon and Corriverton Primaries in one group; No71, No 68, New Market and No 59 Primaries in another group, while No 56, No 51 and No 48 Primaries are in the third group. The winner of each group will qualify to participate in the final on a date to be announced.

The competition began with play in group one which was held at the Crabwood Creek Ground. Corriverton Primary drew the bye to the final. Crabwood Creek won the toss and put Skeldon into bat and they reached 65-5 in their 10 overs with Krishna making 20. Crabwood Creek in reply were dismissed for 60 to lose by five runs. Nathaniel made 19.

In the final game Skeldon defeated Corriverton by 24 runs in a low scoring affair. Skeldon won the toss and batted first and were held to 49-9 in their allotment of overs with Nicholas making 12. Corriverton in their turn at the crease were bundled out for 25 with Nicholas returning to take five wickets. Skeldon has thus qualified for the grand finale.

At the end of the day’s competition all the players were presented with exercise books, pencils and pens. The school received reading materials. All compliments of Hilbert Foster CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS.

The competition continues on Friday at the No 71 ground, with matches in cluster/group two which will see No71, No68, New Market and No 59 Primaries in action.

At the end of the competition the winning team will receive $15,000 gift voucher, while the runner up will collect $10,000. These will go to the players to purchase stationary and school supplies of their choice from the Deckers Store on the Upper Corentyne.

The winning and runner up trophies compliments of R and R Auto Rental Services will go to the respective schools.

Vice President of the UCCA and former national Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman is the Coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)