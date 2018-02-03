The Race for the LGC Club Champion’s Cup begins

The month of February is set to be packed with excitement and events as the Lusignan Golf Club hosts the first of ten (10) club tournaments designed to measure the best players in Guyana as they compete for points all year in an effort to put their name in the record books. The battle begins today at 7:30 am in an effort to ensure that all players have no excuse not to participate and points will be assigned to the top players over the next ten months. At stake is the Top Golfer, Best Gross and Best Net ranking at the Lusignan Golf Club which comes with the perks of the BIG trophy, assigned parking space, hampers and prizes and of course…a full year of bragging rights!

On Sunday Feb 11, members of the CARICOM Secretariat along with more than 30 women will converge on the Club’s grounds to enjoy an introduction to the game on the newly revamped grounds and indulge in wine tasting, poetry, photo ops and much much more. Students from the University of Guyana will also be there as they continue their quest to master the game of golf, referred to as the sport of kings!

February 18th will see hundreds of visitors and families descend on the course as the Club hosts its first GreenSome of 2018 with delicious barbque and more than $100,000 in prizes to be won. Lots of fun will be had as members team up to play a best ball tournament and then all join together to share their secret recipes with visitors. Tickets are just $1,000 and can be obtained from any member or by calling the Club.

Thanks to sponsors such as Trophy Stall, Kissoons, Banks DIH, Mccorp, Vish Trading, Continental Group, Assuria, Nand Persaud, Ansa Mcal, Scotia Bank, to name a few, who have contributed in the years past and have already committed to the success of the Club in 2018, this promises to be an exciting year for golf.

For more information on how you can learn the game, how to become a member or just simply walk the exquisitely manicured grounds, call 220-560/645-0944; mail [email protected] or visit us on Facebook Lusignangolf.