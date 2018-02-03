Suspected carjacker nabbed with woman’s stolen vehicle -showed cops ‘valid’ registration when stopped

Police appear to be slowly gaining the upper hand against the perpetrators of recent carjackings.

The most recent success occurred yesterday, after police were able to link a man who was implicated in a number of recent carjackings to one which occurred last year.

The victim, a 66-year-old woman, was about to drive into her yard at Irving Street, Queenstown, on November 4, 2017, when three men held her at gunpoint.

The bandits then drove off with the woman’s Toyota Allion.

“Today (yesterday) the woman positively identified her stolen vehicle, which was impounded recently at an ‘A’ Division Station,” police said.

“Her registration matched that of the engine and chassis numbers, with the only exception being the (vehicle’s) colour, which was changed.”

“The said vehicle was found in possession of a male who claimed ownership and even produced a valid registration, but police had their suspicions and impounded the vehicle, pending further investigations.”

Police said that shortly after, the suspect and anther individual were fingered in a number of robberies, in which the victims were relieved of their vehicles.

The suspects have since been charged and remanded, but will now face additional charges.

Late last month, police arrested a taxi base operator and four of his employees. They also seized four cars from the East Bank Demerara-based service.

Police ranks had visited the taxi service to look for a crashed vehicle which was taken to the mechanic shop by an individual who was charged and is currently out on bail for stealing a car.

It was there that they found the four vehicles, including a crashed Toyota Fielder Wagon and a Toyota Allion in similar condition. The chassis numbers for the two crashed vehicles had been tampered with.

Late last year, the man was arrested after he reportedly conspired with others to hijack a car on December 14, last, at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

There were 41 carjackings in 2015; 36 in 2016, and 47 in 2017. Of 47 cases in 2017, at least 16 of the stolen vehicles were Toyota Premio, and eight were Toyota Allion.