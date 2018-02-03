Seven students held at gunpoint -robbed of cell phones and cash

Children are now the most recent targets of gunmen who have been carrying out a spate of daily robberies.

At around noon yesterday, two robbers left seven students, including four girls traumatized, after holding them at gunpoint at Keisha’s Shop, located in Macaw Lane, South Ruimveldt.

The victims, aged between 15 and 16, were relieved of three cell phones, a Nintendo game, and $5,500.

Police said that the students were at the shop preparing to purchase snacks, when two men rode up on bicycles and held them at gunpoint. They then relieved the victims of their valuables before fleeing west along Macaw Lane.

Police said that there were CCTV cameras in the area.

Early Wednesday morning, a 37-year-old security guard was robbed of a Samsung cell phone and $6,000 while walking along Longden Street. The guard was walking along Longden Street at around 05:30 hrs when three men, including one with a handgun and another with a knife, pushed him against a store wall.

One of the robbers relieved the victim of his property before escaping with accomplices. Police said that one of the robbers was identified by the alias ‘Lil Boy,’ and efforts are being made to locate him.

And at around 20:30 hrs on Thursday, three bandits robbed security guard Godfrey Anthony, 42, and Kasika Benjamin, 27 in the vicinity of Sea Island Hotel located at High and Princes Streets.

Police said that Anthony and Benjamin were standing outside the hotel when the robbers approached from a southern direction. Anthony was relieved of Toshiba laptop computer, while Benjamin was robbed of her cell phone.

The robbers fled south into High Street before turning into east into Princes Street.