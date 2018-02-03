Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues today at MOE ground

The 2018 Milo/Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) under-18 schools’ football tournament continues this weekend with six matches at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

There will be three matches today at the venue beginning from 12:00hrs, while the other three games will be played at the same venue and time tomorrow.

Last weekend featured the first six group matches of the tournament which is being geared towards not only building physical but social skills. The tournament with support of the MOPH is being played under the theme: “There is no excuse for violence”.

Last Saturday, three time defending champions – Chase Academic Foundation, being marshaled by national centre back, Jeremy Garrett, thumped Cummings Lodge 12-0, in the day’s feature match. Meanwhile, Calvin Peters bagged 6 goals in Masters Academy’s 10-nil steamrolling of Queenstown high school.

See below this weekend’s fixtures for the Beepats sponsored event below.

2/3/2017 Round Robin Round 1 Day 3 Ministry of Education Ground Match #

12:00 hrs Ann’s Grove Secondary v/s Dolphin Secondary 7

13:30 hrs Pure Masters v/s Bishop High School 8

15:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Queens’ College 9

2/4/2018 Round Robin Round 1 Day 4 Ministry of Education Ground Match #

12:00 hrs Annandale Secondary v/s Friendship Secondary 10

13:30 hrs Christianburg Secondary v/s Vergenogen Secondary 11

15:00 hrs Morgan Learning Center v/s School of the Nation Secondary 12