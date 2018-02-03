RHTY&SC and Ansa McAl renew long standing relationship

Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and beverage giants Ansa McAl (Guy) Ltd on Tuesday last renewed their long standing relationship during a courtesy call to the Company’s Head Office at Beterverwagting, East Coast, Demerara. A Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club delegation consisting of Vice President Mark Papannah, Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Asst Secretary Simon Naidu and Organising Secretary Ravindranauth Kissoonlall held a highly successful meeting with Ansa McAl Managing Director Troy Cadogan to discuss the Club’s plans for 2018.

Club Secretary/CEO Foster informed Cadogan that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has set itself a target of 700 activities for 2018 and that the year has gotten off to a flying start with activities being held on a daily basis. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and Ansa McAl started a working relationship over two decades and Foster hailed the Company as one of the main reasons why the Rose Hall Town based Club is widely considered Guyana’s best.

Ansa McAl in 2018 would be co-sponsoring the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Annual Youth Review Magazine, 28th Annual Award Ceremony and would be the sponsor of the 6th Annual Ansa McAl Award of Excellence, monthly Television Programme and the 7th Annual Tribute to Head Teachers Programme. The Company would also review for possible assistance, a Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club proposal to provide street signs for the Township of Rose Hall Town.

Foster disclosed that the 48 pages Youth Review Magazine would be published by the end of April, while 40 Club Members would be honoured during the Annual Awards Ceremony which is scheduled for the 15th April, 2018, at the St. Francis Community Developers Training Hall. The Annual Ansa McAl Award of Excellence would be hosted on Friday 27th July, 2018 and a total of five outstanding Berbicians would be honoured for their contribution to Guyana in the fields of Education, Health, Sports, Culture and Community Development. The Tribute to Head Teachers Programme would be hosted on the 5th October, 2018, World Teachers’ Day and would involve the honouring of twelve outstanding Head Teachers drawn from the Lower Corentyne area. The long standing Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary was loud in his praise for Ansa McAl’s assistance over the years and special mention was made of former Managing Directors Paul Chan-a-Sue, Beverly Harper along with Cadogan and Nigel Worrell among others.

Harper served as Honourary Patron of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club from 2010 to 2015, while Cadogan was hailed as a long standing friend and mentor to the Management of the Club. Vice President Mark Papannah assured Ansa McAl that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club along with its ten cricket teams and Over-35 Group would work as a unit to make sure that all the programmes are not only properly organised but also achieves their objectives.

Cadogan, in brief remarks stated that Ansa McAl was aware of its corporate responsibilities and loves to be involved in activities that make positive differences. He congratulated the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club for its outstanding work over the years and encouraged the Executive Committee to uphold their high standard. He expressed confidence that the relationship between his Company and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would be strengthened in the future.