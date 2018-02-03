PI into murder of South Rd. pensioners winding down

Latest update February 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
Three more police ranks were called to testify yesterday when the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of Phyllis Caesar and Constance Fraser, who were found, bound and gagged in their South Road, Georgetown home, continued before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.
Charged with their murder are Imran Khan called Christopher Khan, 25, of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown; Steven Andrews, 26, of 86 Hunter Street, Albouystown; and Phillip Suffrien, 23, of 66 Hunter Street, Georgetown.
It is alleged that they killed the elderly women between October 2 and 3, 2017 at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown, during the course of a robbery.
Testifying yesterday were Detective Lance Corporal Desmond Johnny who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Inspector Mohan Khan who is attached to the Special Anti Crime Unit at the Brickdam Police Station and Constable LeAndre Gillis, who is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and attached to the Court Superintendent Office. Also testifying was former Police Corporal Derwin Eastman, who is currently on remand facing a murder charge. These witnesses were called to testify by Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves.
After testifying, the witnesses were grilled with questions by Khan and Andrews, who are both unrepresented by counsel. Attorney-at-Law Saphier Hussein appeared in the interest of Suffrien.
The PI continues on Monday.
According to reports, the bound and gagged bodies of the two elderly women were found in their home by members of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly. The gruesome discovery was made after the women failed to attend a church service. Caesar was the church’s caretaker, and had the code for the church alarm. She also kept the keys for a nearby school.
Feb 03, 2018ESPNcricinfo – Big Picture You don’t need a New Zealand visa if you’re an Australian. There are also separate immigration queues at the airports for Australian passport holders....
Feb 03, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
There appeared a letter at the beginning of the week in this newspaper and all the other dailies with the same heading;... more
Dear Editor, With the rapid changes taking place in Guyana, it is very imperative for our postal system to have a Zone Improvement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]