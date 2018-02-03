PI into murder of South Rd. pensioners winding down

Three more police ranks were called to testify yesterday when the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of Phyllis Caesar and Constance Fraser, who were found, bound and gagged in their South Road, Georgetown home, continued before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Charged with their murder are Imran Khan called Christopher Khan, 25, of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown; Steven Andrews, 26, of 86 Hunter Street, Albouystown; and Phillip Suffrien, 23, of 66 Hunter Street, Georgetown.

It is alleged that they killed the elderly women between October 2 and 3, 2017 at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown, during the course of a robbery.

Testifying yesterday were Detective Lance Corporal Desmond Johnny who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Inspector Mohan Khan who is attached to the Special Anti Crime Unit at the Brickdam Police Station and Constable LeAndre Gillis, who is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and attached to the Court Superintendent Office. Also testifying was former Police Corporal Derwin Eastman, who is currently on remand facing a murder charge. These witnesses were called to testify by Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves.

After testifying, the witnesses were grilled with questions by Khan and Andrews, who are both unrepresented by counsel. Attorney-at-Law Saphier Hussein appeared in the interest of Suffrien.

The PI continues on Monday.

According to reports, the bound and gagged bodies of the two elderly women were found in their home by members of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly. The gruesome discovery was made after the women failed to attend a church service. Caesar was the church’s caretaker, and had the code for the church alarm. She also kept the keys for a nearby school.