Latest update February 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Oronoque Slingerz FC Williams rewarded for being named MVP at MSC football tourney

Feb 03, 2018 Sports 0

A happy Joshua Williams (left) accepts his prize from Jesse Rodrigues in the presence of Antonia Jocintha Deputy headmistress of Port Kaituma Secondary School.

Joshua Williams, who was voted the most valuable player in the recently concluded Matarkai Sports Committee (MSC) annual street football tournament that was held in Region one, was rewarded for his efforts at a simple ceremony held at Port Kaituma Secondary School.
Williams, who attends the said school, represented Oronoque Slingerz FC who defeated Matthew’s Ridge 5-1 in the final. He also represented his region at the National Schools Athletics championships and received his prize compliments of Mr. Brian Thomas in the presence of Headmistress Mrs. Rosemond Smart, Deputy Headmistress Ms. Antonia Jocintho, MSC chairman Sherlon Rodrigues and students.
Rodrigues encouraged Williams to strive for excellence in both his athletic and football careers and urged him to remain committed to his education. He spoke of the importance of discipline and urged the multi talented Williams to emulate another Region one resident Cleveland Forde. Rodrigues noted that such an achievement can only serve to motivate other youths in the area and will keep them meaningfully occupied.
Williams expressed gratitude to Thomas and pledged to make his region proud. Williams and Eon Gill scored a goal each, while Jamal James netted a hat-trick in Oronoque Slingerz victory. Keanu Williams found the back of the net for Matthew’s Ridge FC.
MSC would like to thank the following entities and persons for making the event a success; Port Kaituma Power and Light, Port Kaituma Police Officers, Mr. Conrad St. Romain, Mr. Gary James, Mike James, Mr. Hinds of Mabaruma, Kathleen February, Brian Thomas, Dacia Forde and Kaieteur Sports for their coverage.

More in this category

Sports

Untested India favourites as teams tussle for title

Untested India favourites as teams tussle for title

Feb 03, 2018

ESPNcricinfo – Big Picture You don’t need a New Zealand visa if you’re an Australian. There are also separate immigration queues at the airports for Australian passport holders....
Read More
Regional Super50 Festival 2 Hetmyer (103), Johnson (50*) fire as Jaguars roar to 8-wkt win over USA

Regional Super50 Festival 2 Hetmyer (103),...

Feb 03, 2018

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues today at MOE ground

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues...

Feb 03, 2018

Everest CC Masters register second win on tour to Suriname

Everest CC Masters register second win on tour to...

Feb 03, 2018

Gold for Money claim Seeram’s bar/Wiltshire dominoes title

Gold for Money claim Seeram’s bar/Wiltshire...

Feb 03, 2018

UCCA’s 2018 season began yesterday with Inter Primary School competition R and R Auto Rental Services of No 79 village Corentyne is the sponsor

UCCA’s 2018 season began yesterday with Inter...

Feb 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Let’s have a Zip code

    Dear Editor, With the rapid changes taking place in Guyana, it is very imperative for our postal system to have a Zone Improvement... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]