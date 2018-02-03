Oronoque Slingerz FC Williams rewarded for being named MVP at MSC football tourney

Joshua Williams, who was voted the most valuable player in the recently concluded Matarkai Sports Committee (MSC) annual street football tournament that was held in Region one, was rewarded for his efforts at a simple ceremony held at Port Kaituma Secondary School.

Williams, who attends the said school, represented Oronoque Slingerz FC who defeated Matthew’s Ridge 5-1 in the final. He also represented his region at the National Schools Athletics championships and received his prize compliments of Mr. Brian Thomas in the presence of Headmistress Mrs. Rosemond Smart, Deputy Headmistress Ms. Antonia Jocintho, MSC chairman Sherlon Rodrigues and students.

Rodrigues encouraged Williams to strive for excellence in both his athletic and football careers and urged him to remain committed to his education. He spoke of the importance of discipline and urged the multi talented Williams to emulate another Region one resident Cleveland Forde. Rodrigues noted that such an achievement can only serve to motivate other youths in the area and will keep them meaningfully occupied.

Williams expressed gratitude to Thomas and pledged to make his region proud. Williams and Eon Gill scored a goal each, while Jamal James netted a hat-trick in Oronoque Slingerz victory. Keanu Williams found the back of the net for Matthew’s Ridge FC.

MSC would like to thank the following entities and persons for making the event a success; Port Kaituma Power and Light, Port Kaituma Police Officers, Mr. Conrad St. Romain, Mr. Gary James, Mike James, Mr. Hinds of Mabaruma, Kathleen February, Brian Thomas, Dacia Forde and Kaieteur Sports for their coverage.