Hamilton Green birth anniversary 9-a-side football Fiesta on tomorrow

Feb 03, 2018 Sports 0

Former Prime Minister, Hamilton Green, 83rd birth anniversary inter-ward/village 9-a-side football tournament is scheduled for one-day action at the Den Amstel community centre ground, tomorrow, with matches kicking off at 13:00hrs sharp and concluding at 18:00hrs.
Eight teams will go head to head in the straight knockout contest and the quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be contested with the following match ups, Pouderoyen vs. Plaisance 14:00hrs, Crane vs. Soesdyke 14:30hrs, Uitvlugt vs. Sara Lodge 15:00hrs and Crane vs. Sara Rovers vs. Tiger Bay 15:30hrs.
The winner of the one-day competition will pocket $70,000 and the championship trophy, while the runners up will receive $30,000 and a trophy. The winners of tournament will receive nine hampers from Ricks and Sari along with nine blankets from Food for the Poor. The highest goal scorer will receive a dinette table from China Trading and the runner up will receive a lazy boy chair from AH&L Kissoon.
In addition there will be a four team, winner takes all, $20,000 Brian Tiwari Cup being contested between Zeelugt, Wales, Den Amstel and Bagotsville.
Other major sponsors of the event are Banks DIH limited, BK International and Bakewell. Admission to the venue will me $500 come match day.

