Gold for Money claim Seeram’s bar/Wiltshire dominoes title

Feb 03, 2018 Sports 0

Gold for Money emerged champions of the Seeram’s bar/Mark Wiltshire dominoes competition which was contested recently at Seeram’s bar, Alexander Village.
Gold for Money, who drew the bye to the finals, chalked up 80 games to beat T and T 76 and Trouble Shooters 71 in the final. Andrew Hope and Toney Suraj made 17 and 16 games respectively for the winners, while Kanhai Samaroo made 16 and Trevor Smith 15 for the runner up side. Shellon Nicholson and Lourine Reid got 17 and 15 games in that order for Trouble Shooters.
T and T won the semi final encounter with 81 games ahead of Trouble Shooters 77 and Lions 70. Kanhai Samaroo and Trevor Smith made 17 each for T and T, while Ryan Boodhoo contributed 15. Trouble Shooters leading players were William Sergeant and Loraine Reid with 15 games each, while Mark Fung and Shawn Garraway made 16 apiece for Lions.
Meanwhile, Wiltshire will be hosting another tournament tomorrow at Faye Joseph residence, Gaulding Place starting at 14:30hrs. Entrance fee is $14,000 and meals will be provided.

