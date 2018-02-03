Latest update February 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Everest CC Masters register second win on tour to Suriname

Feb 03, 2018 Sports 0

Everest Cricket Club Masters recorded their second victory in as many matches on their tour to neighbouring Suriname.
The Guyanese defeated host Snellen Park by four runs in a T20 fixture played on Wednesday. Everest Masters took first strike on a difficult pitch and managed 79-8 with Saheed Mohamed 28 not out, Imtiaz Sadik 13 and Rakesh Gangaram 10 being the only batsmen to reach double figures. Bharat Dilshan claimed 3-20.
Snellen Park were bowled out for 75 in 19.5 overs in reply. Kamo Hardat scored 23 as Mohamed picked up 2-12, Sadik 2-16 and Gangaram 2-18. Mohamed was named man-of-the-match, while the visitors were presented with trophies compliments of Suriname Cricket Board.

