Everest CC Masters register second win on tour to Suriname

Everest Cricket Club Masters recorded their second victory in as many matches on their tour to neighbouring Suriname.
The Guyanese defeated host Snellen Park by four runs in a T20 fixture played on Wednesday. Everest Masters took first strike on a difficult pitch and managed 79-8 with Saheed Mohamed 28 not out, Imtiaz Sadik 13 and Rakesh Gangaram 10 being the only batsmen to reach double figures. Bharat Dilshan claimed 3-20.
Snellen Park were bowled out for 75 in 19.5 overs in reply. Kamo Hardat scored 23 as Mohamed picked up 2-12, Sadik 2-16 and Gangaram 2-18. Mohamed was named man-of-the-match, while the visitors were presented with trophies compliments of Suriname Cricket Board.
