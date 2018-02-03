Dem boys seh…Exxon just watch dem trees and dey dead

Anywhere Exxon guh oil does show up. Fuh years people searching fuh oil in Guyana and nobody find any. Exxon come and within minutes dem find a ton of oil in de ocean.

Dem go to Ogle fuh talk bout a piece land pun de airport. De Mighty Karila carry dem and show dem a piece of land off de airport.

Exxon barely watch de land and oil tun up. De oil tun up so much that it begin to kill dem trees on de land.

Bee Kay get a piece in front of de same land wha Exxon see and dem boys hear he had to spend couple million dollars fuh clear de bushes, only.

Exxon just look and de bush start disappearing.

When dem boys ask de Mighty Karila wha going on here, he seh is a natural phenomenon. Dem boys want know wheh else this natural phenomenon gun happen, because fuh years dem boys pee pun bush and tree root and none never dead. Exxon only look.

Soulja Bai seh De Mighty Karila use to look at dem same bush and nutten never happen. As soon as he carry Exxon, is problem.

Dem boys believe de bush run away from Exxon from de time it hear de oil company coming. De bush don’t want nutten to do wid Exxon. Dem rather dead and go laang dem way in peace, than to get pakoo like de baccoo and Trotty.

Talk half and watch wheh more trees gun dead.