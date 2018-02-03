Latest update February 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Boy, 10, shot by 12-year-old playing with gun

Feb 03, 2018 News 0

A ten-year-old boy is in serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after being shot in the stomach by a 12-year-old, who was playing with a relative’s shotgun.
Police identified the victim as John Isaacs, and said the incident happened at around 16.00 hrs on Thursday at Taruka Village, Monkey Mountain, Region Eight.
A release stated that the boys were playing with a 12-gauge shotgun which is owned by a relative of the elder lad, when the older boy accidentally discharged the weapon.
Isaacs was rushed to the Monkey Mountain Health Centre, and transferred to the Georgetown Hospital yesterday.
Police said that the 12-year-old has not yet been detained.

