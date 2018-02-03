Boy, 10, shot by 12-year-old playing with gun

Latest update February 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
A ten-year-old boy is in serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after being shot in the stomach by a 12-year-old, who was playing with a relative’s shotgun.
Police identified the victim as John Isaacs, and said the incident happened at around 16.00 hrs on Thursday at Taruka Village, Monkey Mountain, Region Eight.
A release stated that the boys were playing with a 12-gauge shotgun which is owned by a relative of the elder lad, when the older boy accidentally discharged the weapon.
Isaacs was rushed to the Monkey Mountain Health Centre, and transferred to the Georgetown Hospital yesterday.
Police said that the 12-year-old has not yet been detained.
Feb 03, 2018ESPNcricinfo – Big Picture You don’t need a New Zealand visa if you’re an Australian. There are also separate immigration queues at the airports for Australian passport holders....
Feb 03, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
There appeared a letter at the beginning of the week in this newspaper and all the other dailies with the same heading;... more
Dear Editor, With the rapid changes taking place in Guyana, it is very imperative for our postal system to have a Zone Improvement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]