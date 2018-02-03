Boy, 10, shot by 12-year-old playing with gun

A ten-year-old boy is in serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after being shot in the stomach by a 12-year-old, who was playing with a relative’s shotgun.

Police identified the victim as John Isaacs, and said the incident happened at around 16.00 hrs on Thursday at Taruka Village, Monkey Mountain, Region Eight.

A release stated that the boys were playing with a 12-gauge shotgun which is owned by a relative of the elder lad, when the older boy accidentally discharged the weapon.

Isaacs was rushed to the Monkey Mountain Health Centre, and transferred to the Georgetown Hospital yesterday.

Police said that the 12-year-old has not yet been detained.