Barnwell to replace Reifer after Jaguar’s 3rd match

Latest update February 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Jaguars team, which commenced their mission to claim the 2018 CWI Regional Super 50 title with victories against Kent Country Cricket Club and USA thus far, will enter their fourth round of matches without Raymon Reifer, due to Windies duties, an official release from the Guyana Cricket Board informed.
However, the Jaguars will benefit from a fitting replacement in all-rounder, Christopher Barnwell, who will depart Guyana tomorrow, Sunday 4th February, 2018 to join the Jaguars team in Antigua.
The Jaguars next match will be tomorrow at Coolidge Cricket Ground, a day and night encounter against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
