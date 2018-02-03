Latest update February 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

50 new robotics coaches to be certified

Feb 03, 2018 News 0

A most interesting creation

Science and Information Technology (IT) teachers in public and private schools and Ministry of Education officers are participating in the first in a series of training and certification courses under the umbrella of STEM Guyana.
This round features three courses over three days, ending today, and being held in the conference room of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications.
The ministry said that it is facilitating the endeavour which remains a brainchild of STEM Guyana’s co-founder Leon Christian.
It was explained that the series of certification programmes is for technology ‘buffs’, youth leaders and teachers who are interested in starting clubs in their own and nearby communities.
It is being coordinated by other co-founders, Karen Abrams, a start-up inclusion consultant, and Ima Christian, who is currently pursuing studies at Stanford University, California, USA.
STEM Guyana’s local Master Trainers will also be on hand to facilitate.
“The potential coaches will learn all about the International STEM League; about the best ways to organize and lead a Technology Club; how to use the League’s competition software; the rudiments of building and programming robots; and the fundamentals of MIT Scratch programming.
Scratch is a programming language and online community where techs get assistance to create their own interactive stories, games and animations,” the ministry explained.
Following the certification programme, the new coaches will be expected to form clubs and then prepare their teams for competition in the upcoming Scratch and Robotics nationwide (Guyana) tournaments.
“These will be officially launched by STEM Guyana at the end of February 2018, and community teams led by more than 50 coaches are expected to participate.”

More in this category

Sports

Untested India favourites as teams tussle for title

Untested India favourites as teams tussle for title

Feb 03, 2018

ESPNcricinfo – Big Picture You don’t need a New Zealand visa if you’re an Australian. There are also separate immigration queues at the airports for Australian passport holders....
Read More
Regional Super50 Festival 2 Hetmyer (103), Johnson (50*) fire as Jaguars roar to 8-wkt win over USA

Regional Super50 Festival 2 Hetmyer (103),...

Feb 03, 2018

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues today at MOE ground

Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues...

Feb 03, 2018

Everest CC Masters register second win on tour to Suriname

Everest CC Masters register second win on tour to...

Feb 03, 2018

Gold for Money claim Seeram’s bar/Wiltshire dominoes title

Gold for Money claim Seeram’s bar/Wiltshire...

Feb 03, 2018

UCCA’s 2018 season began yesterday with Inter Primary School competition R and R Auto Rental Services of No 79 village Corentyne is the sponsor

UCCA’s 2018 season began yesterday with Inter...

Feb 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Let’s have a Zip code

    Dear Editor, With the rapid changes taking place in Guyana, it is very imperative for our postal system to have a Zone Improvement... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]