50 new robotics coaches to be certified

Science and Information Technology (IT) teachers in public and private schools and Ministry of Education officers are participating in the first in a series of training and certification courses under the umbrella of STEM Guyana.

This round features three courses over three days, ending today, and being held in the conference room of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications.

The ministry said that it is facilitating the endeavour which remains a brainchild of STEM Guyana’s co-founder Leon Christian.

It was explained that the series of certification programmes is for technology ‘buffs’, youth leaders and teachers who are interested in starting clubs in their own and nearby communities.

It is being coordinated by other co-founders, Karen Abrams, a start-up inclusion consultant, and Ima Christian, who is currently pursuing studies at Stanford University, California, USA.

STEM Guyana’s local Master Trainers will also be on hand to facilitate.

“The potential coaches will learn all about the International STEM League; about the best ways to organize and lead a Technology Club; how to use the League’s competition software; the rudiments of building and programming robots; and the fundamentals of MIT Scratch programming.

Scratch is a programming language and online community where techs get assistance to create their own interactive stories, games and animations,” the ministry explained.

Following the certification programme, the new coaches will be expected to form clubs and then prepare their teams for competition in the upcoming Scratch and Robotics nationwide (Guyana) tournaments.

“These will be officially launched by STEM Guyana at the end of February 2018, and community teams led by more than 50 coaches are expected to participate.”