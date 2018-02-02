Unique LGC tournament tee off tomorrow under rearranged Hole numbering

Latest update February 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
Golfers are set to participate in a unique Lusignan Golf Club tournament tomorrow at Guyana’s lone facility of this kind on the East Coast of Demerara.
Tomorrow’s Medal Play tournament has five prizes at stake, 1st to 3rd Best Net, Nearest The Pin and Longest Drive. Tee-off will commence as early as 07:30hrs up to 11:30hrs with competitors teeing off in groups of four (4) which will allow them to convenient start times between 07:30hrs up to 11:30hrs. Golfers are being encouraged to call the LGC on 220 5660 to register.
Meanwhile, a release from the club stated that at an Executive Meeting held on January 29 and on the request of some members, it was decided that the Hole Numbering would be rearranged so that what has been Hole 8 would now become Hole 1, and what was previously Hole 7 would now be Hole 9.
Secondly tee-off for the new Hole 1 will be from the traditional Back Nine tee-box, which is nearer to the Club House. The rationale for this is the greater competitiveness offered from having a 9th or 18th hole that is Par 5, as well as the great view these two Holes still offer spectators of the starting Tee-box and finishing Green for a round.
Also, the executive has also decided to have an Annual Club Champion who would be the player accumulating the most points in club tournaments during the year. To date, a total of 10 club tournaments are scheduled for this year.
