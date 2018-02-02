Trump seh Guyana get de PSA it deserve — Proper Shithole Agreement

Dem boys seh

Old people does always seh, never leh people wash dem mouth pun you. Bad things does happen to you and you children dem. Exxon better tek note.

Decent people does try to avoid dat. Soulja Bai is de one who seh Exxon decent and how it wouldn’t do anything to spoil its reputation.

Well is everybody washing dem mouth pun Exxon fuh dat contract wha it sign wid Guyana. Dem boys seh a blind man couldn’t do wuss than whoever sign dat contract fuh Guyana.

De contract talk bout a Production Sharing Agreement known as PSA. A big economist seh dat he search and he still can’t find de sharing in de production agreement.

Everybody who read de agreement finding a new meaning fuh PSA – one man seh it mean Presumptuous Stealing Agreement. Exxon robbing Guyana! Another man seh de agreement should be de Pacoo Shortchange Agreement.

Dem boys seh if dem ask Donald Trump to describe de agreement, he would seh it is a Proper Shithole Agreement, meaning is a proper agreement fuh a shithole country.

When everybody jump and criticize dat oil company, dem boys seh de decent thing fuh them to do is allow de pickney in de shithole country to get li’l milk in dem tea and butter pun dem bread.

Dat is wha everybody calling fuh. One economist admit dat de people of Guyana gun get something but if de contract was better, dem woulda been so much better off.

Dat contract is de difference between living comfortable and living well off. Guyanese deserve to live well off.

Dis same economist seh when Exxon sign dis lopsided contract it was like dem tek de whole cake and give de crumbs and call dat sharing.

Talk half and Soulja Bai please wake up and read de contract wha dem scamp sign.