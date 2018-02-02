These security personnel should stop harassing the public

Latest update February 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
Around 4:00 pm this afternoon, I used the ATM at the Republic Bank (Rosignol Branch) leaving my vehicle in the parking area. I proceed to pick up a drink at the shop opposite the bank, only to be hailed out by a security guard who informed me that I can only park my vehicle there if I am conducting business with the bank.
I pointed out to him that my vehicle was the only one in the parking area so I would not be inconveniencing anyone.
The land in front of the bank happens to be the Government reserve which Republic Bank Limited has no proprietary rights over. Therefore the bank must desist from controlling public usage over such. The development of the reserve is mutually beneficial for both the public and the bank. Therefore, the bank should inform their security personnel of this fact and stop harassing the public.
Displeased customer
