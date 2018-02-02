NBS ‘hostage’ fiasco…Police to seek legal advice

Police investigators are about to complete their files and are preparing to seek legal advice on the recent alleged false imprisonment accusations filed against staffers of the New Building Society (NBS).

‘A’ Division Commander, Marlon Chapman, yesterday said that investigators are putting in some last minute touches on the files and these will be sent for legal advice within days, in the new week.

On January 23, a number of managers, including females, and at least three security guards, were detained and released later that evening as police tried to determine who issued the order for the doors to be closed.

Several customers, a Court Marshal, lawyer and a police rank, were among persons locked in at NBS head office on Avenue of the Republic. They gave statements to investigators.

The doors were closed shortly after midday when a Court Marshal, lawyer and police turned up to levy on properties of NBS following a judge’s ruling in December.

Police were convinced that the actions at NBS to keep persons against their will in the building were illegal.

In December, a judge ordered that former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maurice Arjoon, be paid $59M, some $20M down from the total sum that was ordered to be paid by the High Court judge, Brassington Reynolds, had ruled mid-last year in the original lawsuit.

NBS filed actions to stall the judgment but Justice Rishi Persaud, decided that the former executive must be paid.

After NBS failed to hand over the monies and instead reportedly filed to appeal Justice Persaud’s decision, lawyers for Arjoon moved in with Court Marshals leading to several hours of stand-off with persons being locked in the bank.

Lawyers for Arjoon believe that the actions of NBS to lock the doors were designed to stop the levy proceedings.

However, by then Court Marshals had managed to seize one SUV- a Nissan X-Trail.

NBS, amid pressure and under advice, issued the check for $59,033, 281 to Gina Arjoon-Hira, daughter of the former CEO.

Both the daughter and her husband, attorney-at-law, Ganesh Hira, who was taking the actions on behalf of his in-law, were among those locked in by NBS.

NBS later claimed that the actions of closing the doors were because they feared that a robbery was underway. That explanation is not being bought by the persons who were locked in.

Arjoon and his two managers, Kent Vincent, and Kissoon Baldeo, were arrested and charged in 2007 for allegedly stealing $69M from a client’s account. NBS later fired them.

However, they were cleared by the court. An Ombudsman report later questioned the causes for the charges.

Arjoon filed a lawsuit claiming his benefits and pension. Arjoon himself claimed that he and the managers were framed for not allowing a $2B investment in the Berbice River Bridge, a transaction he said would have been illegal for NBS.

The court matter dragged on for a decade with NBS remaining defiant.

The three managers have signalled an intention to pursue damages also with Vincent’s matter currently engaging the High Court.

Baldeo has moved to New Jersey, US. All three men have complained of the shame and suffering during the last decade.

Arjoon is awaiting a court date to pursue his additional pension and other benefits and damages.