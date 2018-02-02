Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ West/East Bank Demerara Zone ESPN, Up-Like-7 and Dream Team win big on night two

When play resumed on Wednesday evening, night two, of the Guinness nationwide ‘Greatest of the Streets’ tournament, West/East Bank Demerara Zone, a star studded ESPN, Up-Like-seven and Dream Team were the biggest winners.

Hustlers received a dent to their campaign when they were needled by Brothers United on sudden death penalty kicks. Witnessed by a sizable gathering, Hustlers and the Brothers unit were unable to break the goalless deadlock at the end of regulation and extra time.

Also staying in contention for a knock-out spot were ESPN which hammered Front Line Ballers 3-0 led by the dynamic duo of Pernell Schultz and Trevon Lythcott. Shultz scored in the 13th and 15th minute while Lythcott converted in the 14th minute.

More so, Harmony Warriors got the better of Police ‘A’ via Cordis Paul’s ‘Guinness Goal’ (which counts as two in the final 3 minutes) in the 18th minute. Likewise, Gold-Getters failed to get going against Parfait Harmony, losing 0-1 via Ural Armstrong’s strike in the 8th minute.

Mocha ‘B’ edged ahead of Agricola Gas Team 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks after their goalless encounter. Another, match had to be decided by penalty kicks when both Boom Bang and West Side Ballers failed to make a mark. However, the former held their nerves to win 2-1 on spot kicks.

The closeness of matches continued throughout the night as Young Ballers and Jetty Ballers also could not muster a goal in regulation time, but latter won 1-0 on penalty kicks. Match time goals returned when Collin McCalmont 6th minute goal led Ballers Empire to a 1-0 victory over Mocha while Up Like-Seven were on top against Nismes Ballers, winning 3-0 due to Terry O’Brian (18th) and Anthony Darlington (9th) efforts.

Police ‘B’ failed to awaken Dream Team from their sanctuary and were hammered 0-4. Dellon John (19th) and Kester Dorris (20th) ensured there was no need for spot kicks. Additionally, both Asylum Youths and Patentia Money Team won 2-0 on sudden death penalty kicks against Agricola and Bagotville after both of their matches ended in goalless stalemates.

The tournament which is being run in collaboration with Colours Boutique will continue tonight at the same venue with teams looking to seal their passage to the knock-out phase.