GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Grove, Soesdyke, Samatta Point and Herstelling for back to back matches this weekend

Latest update February 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
Current points leaders Grove Hi Tech will be seeking to consolidate their hold at the top of the table when the inaugural East Bank Football Association (EBFA) leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League continues this Saturday and Sunday at the Grove Playfield.
Just ahead of Agricola on goal difference with both locked on six points each after two wins in as many appearances; Grove will seek to take care of Samatta Point/Kaneville FC when they play the first of four matches tomorrow from 09:30hrs.
Agricola would be in action on Sunday against Diamond United, their lone match for each team this weekend. Herstelling Raiders, currently third in the standings on three points, one of five teams on three, will first oppose new kids on the block Swan FC tomorrow in the feature match at 14:00hrs and then again on Sunday from 12:30hrs from 12:30hrs in the main supporting match.
Teams are eager to showcase their skills not only to become the best at this level on the East Bank but also to be in the reckoning for national selection.
Following are the matches scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday:
Match Day 4 Saturday February 3
Grove vs Samatta Point/KV 03.02.18 “ “ 09:30hrs
Friendship vs Soesdyke “ “ “ 11:00hrs
Timehri vs Kuru Kururu “ “ “ 12:30hrs
Herstelling vs Swan FC “ “ “ 14:00hrs
Match Day 5 Sunday February 4
Mocha vs Grove 04.02.18 “ “ 09:30hrs
Agricola vs Diamond United “ “ “ 11:00hrs
Herstelling vs Diamond Upsetters “ “ “ 12:30hrs
Soesdyke vs Samatta Point/KV “ “ “ 14:00hrs
Feb 02, 2018Golfers are set to participate in a unique Lusignan Golf Club tournament tomorrow at Guyana’s lone facility of this kind on the East Coast of Demerara. Tomorrow’s Medal Play tournament has five...
Feb 02, 2018
Feb 02, 2018
Feb 02, 2018
Feb 02, 2018
Feb 02, 2018
Aren’t the people with power watching? Aren’t they worried about justice contortions and justice corrugations in such... more
When investors come to developing countries to court investment opportunities, they are fond of saying that they are here... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]