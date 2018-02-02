GAKA President, Master Anthony Durjan inducted into Action Martial Arts Hall of Honors

President and Chief Instructor of the Guyana Amateur Karate Association (GAKA), Master Anthony Durjan who now resides in the USA was among the two first Guyanese to be Inducted into the 2018 Action Martial Arts Hall of Honors, at the Tropicana Casino/Resort Hotel, Atlantic City New Jersey, on January 28 last.

Master Durjan has been recognised for His outstanding achievements in Martial Arts, racking up 48 years of experience in the practice, teaching and promotion of the Arts. Master Durjan currently holds a Fifth Degree in Shotokan Karate, a First Dan Black Belt in Max-I-Do Self Defense System for seniors, and is also the Founder of the DIKO Jitsu Ryu System of Martial Arts since 1998.

Also known as Sensei Anthony Durjan Sr., the standout Martial Artists served as the President of the Guyana Karate Federation when the federation won the National Sports Association of the Year in Guyana and in 2000, was also awarded the Sports Personality of the Year for Guyana.

Master Anthony Durjan Sr. is now duly honored and recognised among the Elite Masters of Martial Arts Worldwide. Master Anthony Durjan will be visiting Guyana to meet with the executive of both the Guyana Karate Federation and the Guyana All Styles Martial Arts Federation to open doors of opportunities and strengthen the International Relations among the local instructors.