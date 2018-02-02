Latest update February 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Floodlights claim Trophy Stall Softball title

Feb 02, 2018 Sports 0

Jailall Deodass (right) accepts the trophy from Wayne Jones in the presence of Ricky Deonarine.

Floodlights were crowned champions of the Trophy Stall Softball competition after defeating Wellman by 30 runs in the final which was contested on Sunday last at DCC. Unnis Yusuf struck a fine 59 and got support from Anil Beharry 22 as Floodlights posted 121-9 off their allocation of 20 overs, batting first. Jagdesh Persaud claimed 3-21 and Latchman Kallicharran 2-11.
Wellman were restricted for 91-8 in reply. Nandram Samlall made 22 not out; Imtiaz Mohamed claimed 2-6, Rabindra Singh 2-17 and Anil Beharry 2-22.
Floodlights overcame Fisherman XI by 39 runs in their semifinal encounter. Floodlights took first strike and posted 141-8; Rabindra Singh slammed 71 and Ricky Deonarine 24. Fisherman XI were limited to 102-9 in response. Ramo Malone made 24; Ramesh Sunich captured 3-0 and Imtiaz Mohamed 2-12.
Wellman got the better of Savage by nine wickets in the other semifinal game. Savage batted first and got to 98-8. Seeraj Bhimsain scored 43 as Wayne Jones picked up 4-11 and Nandram Samlall 2-20. Wellman replied with 100-1 in nine overs. Sheldon Bovell got 49 not out and Eon Lovell 41.
Meanwhile, the teams will journey to Hydronie ground on the East Bank of Essequibo on Sunday for a four-team tournament organised by Wayne Jones. Flooglights, Wellman and Fisherman XI will join Parika Defenders. Action gets underway at 09:30hrs.

