Fitness Express fuels GAPLF ahead of Novice/Junior Nationals on Sunday

Faithful Corporate entity Fitness Express has maintained its support of powerlifting when it made a monetary contribution to the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation ahead of its Novice/Junior National Championships on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Fitness Express has been supporting sports and the development of athletes for many years and this contribution according to Manager Jamie Mc Donald is in keeping with its commitment of fuelling the development of Guyana’s sportsmen and women for well over seven years.
Receiving the contribution on behalf of the GAPLF was Treasurer, Andrew Austin from Fitness Express Representative, Darren Mc Donald. Austin relayed his entity’s gratitude to Mc Donald noting that Fitness has no doubt become a trusted, tried and proved partner of the GAPLF.
Meanwhile, first time lifters on Sunday would have an opportunity to exhibit their strength in order to break records and earn titles. Athletes for Flight A are expected to be at the venue for weigh-in which starts at 07:00hrs with lifting time beginning at 09:00hrs sharp.
Guest lifters on Sunday are Lisa Oudit (record holder) and the multi talented Nadina Taharaly who is also known for her exploits in the sport of body building.
Other sponsors on board for Sunday’s event are Buddy’s Gym and Trophy Stall. Admission is $500.00.

