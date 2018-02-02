Courtesy visits made to Ministers Harmon and Broomes by executives of RHTY&SC

After successfully completing 712 activities in 2017, the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) has set itself a target of 700 for 2018 under a wide range of sub-headings which includes Education, Charity, Sports, Anti-Suicide, Anti-Drugs, Youth Development, Religious, Personal Development, Community Development and Anti-Alcohol, among others.

As part of its planning for the year, executives of the club has been visiting several Government Ministers and sponsors to brief them on the work of Guyana’s most dynamic youth and sports organisation.

Vice President Mark Papannah, Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Organising Secretary Ravindranauth Kissoonlall on Wednesday last paid courtesy visits to Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Junior Minister of Natural Resources Ms. Simona Broomes.

The delegation had earlier in January met with Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton. Foster, stated that the meetings with Ministers Broomes and Harmon were very successful and the club is confident that this year would be its most successful in their 28 year history.

The RHTY&SC was founded in 1990 by three-time Guyana and Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the St. Francis Community Developers.

The club’s next programme would be the 2018 Children Mash Parade and it is expected that Minister Broomes would participate. The Parade would feature students from ten schools based in Lower Corentyne and would be used to promote the Club’s highly successful Say No/Say Yes Message.

Both Government Ministers were also invited to visit Guyana smallest Township and are expected to do shortly. Foster explained that apart from its own internal development, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would be placing special emphasis on the development of Rose Hall Town with the main objective of improving residents’ lives.

Over the next two months, the club executives would be visiting several Government Ministers, Senior Government Officials and sponsors of the club to discuss areas of cooperation. Also being planned by the club and its 10 cricket teams as well as the Over-35 Group, is the assistance to a less fortunate student with a two-year scholarship to the University of Guyana as part of its massive Say Yes to Education Campaign.

Plans are also on stream to assist several of the club’s youth players with personal cricket gear under the Dare to Dream Programme.