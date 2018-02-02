Corona Beer backs Petra’s 3rd Annual Futsal Tournament

Local football promoting organisation, Petra, is at it again with yet another event following the launch of their Corona Beer sponsored, 3rd Annual Futsal tournament which has attracted twenty-four teams.

All the action is set to unfold at the National Gymnasium from February 24 with a total prize purse of over $2million at stake. During yesterday’s which was held at the Top Brandz Head Office, Broad Street, it was noted that the winners of the competition will receive $600,000, runners-up $300,000 and third place $150,000.

The tournament will be contested using the round-robin knock-out format with groups of four engaging each other. The top two teams from each group along with the best four third place finishers will advance to the knockout round.

Meanwhile, as an added incentive for teams in the group stage, the top finishers will get an additional $40,000, second place $30,000, third place $20,000 and fourth place $10,000. In addition, the tournament is giving away one motorbike each to the MVP of the tournament and a lucky patron.

Co-Director of Petra Organisation Troy Mendonca explained during the launch that the tournament is aimed at being community based: “A decade ago we conceptualised a football tournament that involved these community teams, we went into the communities and sought out individuals and sold an idea to them” he told media operatives during brief remarks.

“I said that to emphasise the role sport plays in your communities. It creates leaders, social cohesion and helps to develop individuals as a whole,” he added.

The tournament, which is expected to culminate with a grand final on March 31st, will feature Alpha Warriors, Pro Kleaners Campbellville, Show Stoppers, Mocha, Agricola, Plaisance, Sparta Boss, Old School Ballers, Leopold Street, Albouystown, Kingstown, North East La Penitence, Back Circle, West Front Road, North Ruimveldt, Tiger Bay, Broad Street, Channel 9, Bent Street, Tucville, Alexander Village, Future Stars, NK Ballers and Sophia.

Corona Beer Brand Manager Marvin Wray contended that the company is onboard with the tournament because of the community based approach which is in line with the company’s vision for 2018 which is to give back.

Wray posited that, “Because of the direct approach to community development, we saw this not only as an opportunity to be part of the event, but an avenue to be a part of the everyday life of the community.”

“We’ve been partnering with Petra for a few years and we have been pleased with how they organise themselves. They are an effective, organised company that manages the workload,” Wray continued.