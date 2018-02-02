200,000 marijuana plants destroyed, three arrested

Latest update February 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force yesterday headed by a senior officer, conducted a drug-eradication operation at Long Hook, Canje River, Berbice.
During the operation, an estimated 200,000 marijuana plants measuring two to six feet, 100kg processed cannabis, together with two camps were photographed and destroyed.
One Baikay, 12-gauge shotgun, an outboard engine, a chain saw, a mist blower and two grass cutters which were found in the camps, have been lodged.
Three males are in custody, assisting with the investigation, police said.
