Woman accused of attempting to smuggle ganja in packets of cheese sticks

Tia Gittens

One week after a mechanic was caught by officers at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts attempting to sneak two packets of cigarettes and a bottle of vodka into the court lock-ups, a woman found herself in a similar situation, after she was caught by officers attempting to smuggle marijuana stashed in packets of cheese sticks to a murder accused.
Tia Gittens, 20, of Charlestown, who bolted through the Magistrates’ Courts compound on Monday after the discovery was made, was apprehended by a male officer and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station. She appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore yesterday.
It is alleged that on January 29 she took 6.3 grams of marijuana into the courts’ lock-ups.
Police Prosecutor Simone Payne had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant. Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question, Gittens was seen in the Court compound with a black plastic bag and acting in a suspicious manner.
She was then subjected to a search and in the black bag it was discovered that it had two packets of cheese stick and two packets of biscuits.
Police upon checking the cheese sticks packets found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics. Gittens, when told of the offence, ran out of the compound and was held by an officer. She was then taken to the Brickdam Police Station.
Magistrate Azore granted $25,000 bail to Gittens and instructed her to make her next court appearance on February 28

